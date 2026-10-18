Carter (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Carter sat out the Giants' first two Week 6 practices but "looked explosive" while he was on the field as a limited participant for Friday's session, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. The Giants apparently agree with Raanan's assessment, though Carter won't be officially cleared to play until the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Through New York's first five games, Carter has accrued 2.0 sacks among his 14 tackles while also forcing a fumble.