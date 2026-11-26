Carter (calf/illness) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Carter was a DNP for Wednesday's session due to a calf issue, and the second-year edge rusher is now battling through an illness. His lack of practice reps are concerning, but he has one more opportunity to log at least a limited session ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts. Trace Ford and Dawuane Smoot would both be in line for more defensive snaps in the event that Carter is not cleared to play against Indianapolis.