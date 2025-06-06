Carter has been used in various roles during OTAs as the Giants try to balance his playing time with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Burns and Thibodeaux are the nominal starters at outside linebacker, but the Giants deployed numerous packages featuring all three pass rushers, including some sets in which Carter shifted inside. The third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft also got some reps with the second-team defense, including one on which Carter sacked Jameis Winston.