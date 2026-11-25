Carter recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, during Sunday's 23-18 win over the Jaguars.

Carter was able to notch his first career multi-sack performance, getting to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in both the first and second quarters. The edge rusher registered 12 total pressures in the contest according to NFL Next Gen Stats, and he has now compiled 26 total tackles (10 solo), including 4.0 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble over 10 games so far during the 2026 season.