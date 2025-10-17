Carter (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 21-year-old was a late addition to the Giants' injury report, popping up as a limited practice participant Friday due to a hamstring issue. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported that Carter spoke to reporters following Friday's practice and suggested he's planning to play in Week 7, but this injury is something to monitor moving forward. The third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has tallied 13 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, over his first six NFL games. If active Sunday, Carter is likely to operate as one of the Giants' top edge rushers.