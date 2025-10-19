Carter (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Carter was a late addition to the Giants' injury report Friday due to a hamstring injury. He has gone through pregame warmups without suffering a setback, and the No. 3 overall pick has been cleared to play in Denver. Carter has logged 13 tackles (seven solo), including 0.5 sacks, through the first six regular-season games of his NFL career.