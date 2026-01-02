Carter (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.

The 2025 first-round pick from Penn State upgraded from DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday to a limited practice Friday, suggesting he's moved past his illness in time to play in Sunday's season finale. Carter has started to come on over the Giants' last four games, recording 16 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles during that span. Now fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of New York's top outside linebackers in the Week 18 divisional matchup.