Giants' Abdul Carter: Suffers hand injury

Carter (hand) did not participate in Monday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Coach John Harbaugh does not seem overly concerned about the star strongside linebacker's injury, meaning Carter will likely be back to practice shortly. Carter has already sustained two injuries throughout the 2026 offseason, having just recovered from an ankle issue Thursday. The team will likely be careful with the star as he works his way back, but he will almost assuredly be set for the regular season.