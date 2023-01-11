Jackson (knee) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Jackson said he was not sure he'd be able to play, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. The 27-year-old hasn't played since 11 against the Lions when he suffered a sprained MCL. However, he has been practicing in a limited fashion since the team was prepping for Week 17. If he can return for the wild-card round against the Vikings on Sunday, it'd certainly be a boon for the team's secondary.
