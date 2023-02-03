Jackson played in 10 games during the 2022 regular season, tallying 51 tackles (40 solo), seven pass defenses, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He added 14 tackles (11 solo) across New York's two playoff contests.

Jackson was a key component of New York's secondary in the games in which he played, taking part in over 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps in nine of his 12 contests between the regular season and playoffs. However, a sprained MCL suffered in Week 11 against Detroit cost him seven games, and he has now missed 29 regular-season contests over the past four campaigns. Jackson is signed through 2024 and should remain a starter in the Giants' secondary next season.