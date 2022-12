Jackson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Jackson would be a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 17 matchup, but it appears unlikely that the cornerback will be able to return to the field against Indianapolis. If he's forced to miss a sixth consecutive game, Fabian Moreau, Darnay Holmes, Nick McCloud and Cor'Dale Flott should continue to see increased playing time.