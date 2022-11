Jackson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest versus the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Jackson was previously forced out with a neck/knee designation during the Giants' Week 5 win over Green Bay, though it's unclear if these previous issues are related to his exit Sunday. With the top cornerback sidelined for the time being, expect Darnay Holmes and Cor'Dale Flott to step up into bigger roles opposite Fabian Moreau.