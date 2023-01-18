Jackson (back) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Jackson was a limited participant Tuesday due to a back injury, but it appears the issue is minor as he logged a full session Wednesday. The 2017 first-round pick played 54 defensive snaps and recorded seven tackles (six solo) during the Giants' wild-card win over Minnesota. Jackson figures to see a similar role against the Eagles and will play a major role in attempting to slow down A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
More News
-
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not listed on injury report•
-
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Availability in question Sunday•
-
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday•
-
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Unlikely to play Week 18•
-
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Doubtful for Sunday•