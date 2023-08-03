Jackson has spent time during training camp working out of the slot, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Jackson has lined up in the slot, as the Giants get a look at rookie Tre Hawkins on the outside. Although it's unlikely Jackson will play there regularly once the season begins, Duggan speculates that with so many teams playing their top receiver in the slot, it makes sense to give the veteran some work there.
