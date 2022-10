Jackson doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Jackson left the team's Week 5 win over the Packers due to knee and neck injuries, and despite only logging limited practices during Week 6 prep, he'll be good to go for Sunday's contest. Across five appearances this year, the 2017 first-round pick has recorded 26 tackles and one pass defense while operating as a starting cornerback opposite of Fabian Moreau.