Jackson (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Buffalo, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Jackson's neck came in contact with the hip of another player, leading to the injury. Darnay Holmes and Cor'Dale Flott are the top candidates for additional playing time in Jackson's absence.
