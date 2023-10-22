Jackson (neck) is listed as questionable but is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The seventh-year cornerback was a limited participant in practice throughout the week. Jackson has started in all six of the Giants' games this season, recording 23 tackles and two pass breakups. His expected absence could pave the way for either Tre Hawkins or Darnay Holmes to start on the outside opposite Deonte Banks.