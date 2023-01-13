Jackson doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Per Leonard, the Giants don't have any players listed as out, doubtful or questionable, so they should be at full strength for their first playoff matchup since 2016. Jackson hasn't played since Week 11 due to a sprained MCL, so it's unclear how effective he'll be Sunday. Nonetheless, the presence of their top cornerback should be a major boost to the Giants' secondary for a matchup against Justin Jefferson and the Vikings' offense.