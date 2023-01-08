Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
