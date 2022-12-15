Jackson (knee) was a non-participant in the Giants' practice Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Jackson has been sidelined for the past three games since suffering an MCL sprain Week 11 versus Detroit. With a usual recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks, it appears the 27-year-old's return may fall somewhere in the middle of this window, as he has now sat out back-to-back practices to begin Week 15. Unless Jackson can increase his activity Friday, Cor'Dale Flott or Darnay Holmes could in line for additional reps after Nick McCloud (illness) also sat out practice Thursday.