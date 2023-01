Jackson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Colts, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jackson will miss his sixth straight game after spraining the MCL in his knee during Week 13 against Detroit. He was able to log three limited practice sessions this week, however, so he may be good to go for New York's season finale next Sunday. Fabian Moreau, Darnay Holmes, Nick McCloud and Cor'Dale Flott have been rotating in to fill Jackson's shoes while he has been out.