The Giants have officially ruled Jackson (neck) as out for Sunday's matchup with the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official website reports.
Jackson was a limited participant at practice throughout the week, but his neck was not feeling good enough to ultimately give it a go. In his absence, Tre Hawkins and Cor'Dale Flott are candidates to fill in at corner opposite Deonte Banks.
