Jackson (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old cornerback was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury that he likely picked up Christmas Day, but it seems as if he's already been able to move past the issue. Jackson has served as the Giants' top cornerback this year, and in his 12 appearances, he's tallied 49 total tackles, seven pass deflections and one pick-six.