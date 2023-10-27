Jackson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game as he tends to a neck injury he sustained in Week 6 at Buffalo. If he sits out, rookie first-rounder Deonte Banks would project as the Giants' top cover corner for Week 8.
