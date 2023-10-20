Jackson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Washington, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Jackson is in jeopardy of missing his first game this season due to a neck injury he sustained in Week 6 at Buffalo. If he's sidelined, Darnay Holmes could be in line to see increased playing time.
