Jackson (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson will miss a second straight game due to a concussion sustained Week 9 against the Raiders. Until Jackson is able to retake the field, Tre Hawkins, Cor'Dale Flott (shoulder) and Nick McCloud will all be candidates to see increased work at cornerback across from Deonte Banks (ankle), who is also dealing with an injury of his own.