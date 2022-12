Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders.

Jackson didn't practice throughout Week 15 prep, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for a fourth consecutive game due to a knee injury. Fellow cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) is listed as questionable, so if he joins Jackson on the sidelines, Cor'Dale Flott, Darnay Holmes and Rodarius Williams would all be candidates for increased snaps opposite Fabian Moreau.