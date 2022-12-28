Head coach Brian Daboll said that Jackson (knee) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Although Jackson has missed each of the Giants' last five games due to a sprained MCL, his ability to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday would ultimately give him a decent chance to suit up New Year's Day against the Colts. Though his activity levels are worth monitoring as the week progresses, Fabian Moreau, Darnay Holmes and Cor'Dale Flott would each see expanded roles should Jackson eventually miss another matchup.