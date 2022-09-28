site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Seven tackles in loss
Jackson recorded seven tackles (six solo) during Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys.
Jackson finished second on the team in stops and set a new season high with seven tackles. Across three appearances, the 2017 first-round pick has totaled 16 tackles (12 solo) and one pass defense.
