Jackson registered 63 tackles (49 solo) and eight pass defenses, including an interception that he returned for a touchdown, over 14 games during the regular season.

Though Jackson's tackle total was his highest since 2018, the veteran cornerback finished in the bottom third of the league at his position with a 43.9 PFF coverage grade. He did manage to score his first career touchdown on a pick-six in Week 16 against the Eagles, but that personal highlight hardly makes up for his deficiencies in coverage. Jackson has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career -- his 14 contests this season actually marked his highest total since 2018 -- and New York has a pair of promising young cornerbacks in Deonte Banks and Cor'Dale Flott. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jackson, whose contract includes a 2024 void year, to be with another organization next season.