Adoree' Jackson (knee) is questionable to return in Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson left the game in the second half and it remains unknown if he'll return to the field. If Jackson is unable to play, this will be a big loss to the Giants' defense. Darnay Holmes and Fabian Moreau are next in line to serve as the primary cornerbacks for New York.