Jackson (knee) suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's 31-18 loss to the Lions and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson went down with a knee injury when returning a punt in the first half of Sunday's contest and it has now been determined to be an MCL sprain. The timetable leaves a little room for the cornerback to return late in the season, but his absence will likely have a large impact on the Giants' secondary for the time being. With the team set to play on Thanksgiving Day versus the Cowboys, Nick McCloud and Cor'Dale Flott could step into more substantial roles.