Jackson suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday's game against the Lions, and he's expected to be sidelined for the next 3-to-5 weeks as a result, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.

Jackson sustained the injury on a punt return in the first half. Richie James is expected to reclaim punt-return duties beginning with the Giants' Week 12 game against the Cowboys, but Jackson's absence will be more significantly felt on defense, where he serves as the team's No. 1 cornerback.