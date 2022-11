Jackson suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday's game against the Lions, and he'll now miss the next 3-5 weeks as a result, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.

Jackson departed Sunday's contest versus Detroit with what has been revealed as a sprained MCL. He'll now face a 3-5 week absence, meaning Fabian Moreau, Darnay Holmes and Cor'Dale Flott are slated to handle New York's cornerback duties for the time being.