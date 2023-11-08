Watch Now:

Jackson did not participate in practice Wednesday due to a neck injury and concussion, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jackson has been dealing with a neck injury for multiple weeks, but he also suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, which now has him sidelined. The USC product will need to make it through the league's five-step concussion protocols to be able to play Week 10 against the Cowboys.

