Jackson (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 18 against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

With the Giants already locked into the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs and set for a wild card contest next weekend, the team seems to be taking a cautious approach with Jackson, holding him out for the regular season finale with his knee injury. The cornerback is likely to return to the field for their postseason run and in the meantime, Fabian Moreau and Darnay Holmes will be amongst the beneficiaries of additional playing time in New York's secondary Sunday in Philadelphia.