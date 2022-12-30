Head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Jackson (knee) will be a game-time decision to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Jackson, who's strung together two limited practices to open Week 17 prep due to a sprained MCL, remains at risk of missing a sixth consecutive matchup come New Year's Day. The 27-year-old will likely see how his injured knee feels during pre-game warmups, but if it's eventually determined that he needs another week of rest, Fabian Moreau, Darnay Holmes, Nick McCloud and Cor'Dale Flott should each continue operating as New York's top cornerback options versus Indianapolis on Sunday.