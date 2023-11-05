Jackson has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a concussion, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jackson was dealing with a neck injury in recent weeks, but he'll be unavailable to close out Sunday's game after being diagnosed with a concussion. Nick McCloud took over at cornerback in Jackson's stead and should continue to see increased playing time down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether Jackson will be available for next Sunday's game against Dallas.