Jackson (knee) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jackson recorded two tackles before exiting with a knee injury against Detroit, and he was ruled out before the end of the first half. The starting cornerback recorded 49 tackles and seven passes defended over his first nine games of the season, and he'll now have a short turnaround before the Giants' game against Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.