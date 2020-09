Colbert was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Colbert failed to make the Chiefs' roster throughout training camp, but he didn't have to wait long to find a new home. The 2017 seventh round pick has started 17 career games between the Dolphins and 49ers, so he'll bring valuable experience to the club. Colbert could see action right away in Week 1, especially considering Xavier McKinney (foot) was just placed on IR.