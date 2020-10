Colbert (quadriceps) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The 26-year-old hasn't played since sustaining the quad injury during the season opener, but he'll be available for Week 4. Colbert saw only five defensive snaps in that game, but he could be more involved this week defensively with Jabrill Peppers (ankle) sidelined and Julian Love (knee) questionable.