Colbert (neck) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Colbert was limited in practice all week after suffering a neck injury Week 4 against the Rams. The 27-year-old safety played 75 percent of the team's defensive snaps in that game, but that workload isn't expected to keep up barring other injuries. If he misses time, the Giants' special teams will be most impacted.