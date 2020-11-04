site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Adrian Colbert: Moves to injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
Nov 3, 2020
Colbert (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
The 27-year-old missed the past three games with the shoulder injury, and he'll now be sidelined for at least three additional contests. Colbert will be eligible to return from injured reserve for the Dec. 6 matchup with the Seahawks.
