Colbert (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Colbert is set to miss a third straight game, but he's making progress in his recovery. The fourth-year safety stayed on the practice field all week as a limited participant, which bodes well for his chances of returning for the Week 9 matchup against Washington. Julian Love has seen the biggest uptick in snaps with Colbert out of the lineup and should continue to handle that workload Monday.