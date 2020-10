Colvert (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Colbert suffered the neck injury last week against the Rams and was questionable for Week 5, but he'll be suiting up for Sunday's contest. The 27-year-old played 43 defensive snaps in that contest with Jabrill Peppers (ankle) unavailable, but he should return to a more limited role with Peppers now healthy.