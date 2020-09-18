site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-adrian-colbert-sidelined-for-week-2 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Adrian Colbert: Sidelined for Week 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Colbert (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Colbert won't be providing secondary depth for New York in this one due to his quad injury. His next chance to take the field will come in Week 3 against the 49ers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read