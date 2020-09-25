site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Adrian Colbert: Unlikely to play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Colbert (quadriceps) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Colbert will sit out for a second consecutive game. The Giants' secondary is otherwise healthy, so his likely absence shouldn't shake up the defensive dynamic.
