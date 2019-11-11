Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Another missed PAT
Rosas made one of two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets.
Rosas didn't attempt a field goal during the Week 10 loss, and he missed an extra-point try for a third straight contest. When the Giants return from bye Week 12, Rosas will have a tough matchup against the Bears' defense on deck.
