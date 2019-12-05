Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Back to full health
Rosas (shoulder) is not listed on Thursday's injury report.
Rosas emerged from Week 13's loss to the Packers having sustained a shoulder injury while making a tackle, but he already appears fully recovered. The third-year pro will handle New York's kicking duties during Monday's divisional tilt against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Perfect in loss to Green Bay•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Misses twice in five-point loss•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Another missed PAT•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Drills four field goals•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Misses extra point versus Lions•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...