Rosas (quad) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Thursday's game against the Eagles.

Rosas returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant and subsequently received clearance to play in Thursday's game. He's shown tremendous progress on the heels of an ugly rookie campaign, converting each of his 11 field-goal attempts and all seven of his extra-point tries. Volume is now a bigger concern than accuracy, as the Giants rank 23rd in scoring at 20.8 points per game.